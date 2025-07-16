Top Home Improvement Stocks To Watch Now – July 14th

Get alerts:

Walmart, Home Depot, Target, Lowe’s Companies, Wayfair, Fifth Third Bancorp, and Newegg Commerce are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or retail products and services for residential renovation, maintenance and remodeling. These firms include home‐improvement retailers, building-materials manufacturers and tool or fixture suppliers whose revenues often track housing‐market activity and consumer spending on home projects. Investors use them to gain exposure to the cyclical home‐repair and remodeling sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $95.69. 8,438,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,789,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.10 and its 200 day moving average is $94.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $763.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.68. Walmart has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $105.30.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $369.65. 1,727,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,564,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $366.14 and its 200 day moving average is $375.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of NYSE TGT traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $104.59. 3,057,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,209,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $167.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day moving average is $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

NYSE:LOW traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $222.64. 1,379,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,335. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.90. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $206.38 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.14 and a 200 day moving average of $234.03.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

NYSE:W traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.04. 2,846,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,163,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.66 and a beta of 2.97. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $20.41 and a twelve month high of $59.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.56. 3,328,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,902,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.61 and a 200 day moving average of $40.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Newegg Commerce (NEGG)

Newegg Commerce, Inc. operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

NASDAQ:NEGG traded down $10.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.07. 1,791,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,159. Newegg Commerce has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $56.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

