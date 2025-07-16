Top Mid Cap Stocks To Follow Now – July 14th

Get alerts:

Marathon Digital, Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share, Oklo, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, MP Materials, and Blueprint Medicines are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose market capitalizations typically fall between about $2 billion and $10 billion. These firms are more established than small-caps but still offer significant growth potential compared with large-caps. As a result, mid-cap stocks often strike a balance between growth and stability, appealing to investors seeking moderate risk and return. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Marathon Digital (MARA)

NASDAQ MARA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.06. 79,122,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,399,153. Marathon Digital has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $30.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share (VRNA)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

NASDAQ VRNA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.69. 13,826,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,644,654. Verona Pharma PLC American Depositary Share has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $104.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.35 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.73.

Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

NYSE OKLO traded up $5.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.60. 20,453,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,731,983. Oklo has a one year low of $5.35 and a one year high of $73.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.90.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.21. The company had a trading volume of 62,119,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,615,594. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $18.99 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 102,132,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,792,761. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52 week low of $6.29 and a 52 week high of $41.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16.

MP Materials (MP)

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

MP traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.70. The company had a trading volume of 20,000,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,327,472. MP Materials has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.87 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.77.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.33. 5,978,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,403,814. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.36 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.90. Blueprint Medicines has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $129.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

