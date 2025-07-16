Top Small Cap Stocks To Follow Now – July 14th

Get alerts:

Sharplink Gaming, AltC Acquisition, BigBear.ai, Presidio Property Trust, and TeraWulf are the five Small Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Small-cap stocks are shares of publicly traded companies with relatively small market capitalizations—typically ranging from about $300 million to $2 billion, though exact thresholds vary by market. These companies are often in earlier stages of growth and can offer higher return potential than larger, more established firms. However, they also tend to be more volatile and carry greater risk due to less diversified business models and lower trading volumes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Small Cap stocks within the last several days.

Sharplink Gaming (SBET)

SharpLink Gaming, Inc. operates as an online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues, and sports websites to sports betting and iGaming content. The company operates through four segments: Affiliate Marketing Services United States, Affiliate Marketing Services International, Sports Gaming Client Services, and SportsHub Games Network.

SBET stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.62. 51,417,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,919,308. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54. Sharplink Gaming has a 1 year low of $2.26 and a 1 year high of $124.12.

AltC Acquisition (ALCC)

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

NYSE ALCC traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $56.08. The stock had a trading volume of 15,123,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,393. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. AltC Acquisition has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $18.80.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Shares of BBAI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.80. 103,936,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,201,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

Presidio Property Trust (SQFT)

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation.

Shares of SQFT traded up $8.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.51. 50,036,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,679. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.12. Presidio Property Trust has a 12-month low of $4.19 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

TeraWulf (WULF)

NASDAQ WULF traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $5.05. 81,382,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,276,344. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 3.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

