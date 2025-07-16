Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFINP) Trading Down 0% – Should You Sell?

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.91 and last traded at $22.28. Approximately 1,082 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.29.

Triumph Financial Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.23.

Triumph Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

