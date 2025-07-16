Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OMC Financial Services LTD boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. OMC Financial Services LTD now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 31,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 21,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares in the company, valued at $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $286.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $795.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $272.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

