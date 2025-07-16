UBS Group Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $25.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at UBS Group from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the chip maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.95.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.35. Intel has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The chip maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.26 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 36.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

