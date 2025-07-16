UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $23.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $21.00. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Gentex alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baird R W lowered Gentex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Gentex from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gentex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Gentex from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $25.00 price target on Gentex in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.28.

View Our Latest Analysis on GNTX

Gentex Price Performance

GNTX opened at $22.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.72. Gentex has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentex will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 3,764 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $86,082.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,824.93. The trade was a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 4.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 85.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 54,440 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 63,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,641 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.