United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,558,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $698,791,000 after buying an additional 186,994 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in United States Steel by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,291,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,790,000 after buying an additional 929,762 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in United States Steel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,788,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,747,000 after buying an additional 68,230 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in United States Steel by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,773,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,242,000 after buying an additional 174,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,313,000 after buying an additional 22,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United States Steel from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE X opened at $54.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United States Steel Corporation has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.87.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). United States Steel had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that United States Steel Corporation will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

