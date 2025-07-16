Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Universal Display alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLED. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,924,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter valued at about $72,327,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,504,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,981,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Universal Display by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 551,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,674,000 after buying an additional 161,782 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Display Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of OLED opened at $151.65 on Wednesday. Universal Display Corporation has a 12-month low of $103.70 and a 12-month high of $237.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.51.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.28. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.40% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $166.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OLED

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.