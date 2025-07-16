Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,058 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,408 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,413 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,365.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 504,804 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.48, for a total value of $210,053.56. Following the sale, the director owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,509,628.32. This represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. Baird R W cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $224.00 price objective (down from $274.00) on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Universal Health Services from $211.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.77.

Universal Health Services Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $176.91 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.99 and a 52-week high of $243.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.48. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 4.49%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Featured Stories

