Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UNM. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UNM opened at $79.00 on Wednesday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $84.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.02.

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 25th. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 51,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,600. This represents a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $96.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Unum Group from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unum Group from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unum Group from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Unum Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

