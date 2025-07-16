Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 947.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $6.98 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -41.06 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.33.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

