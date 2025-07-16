US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) EVP Dirk J. Locascio Sells 7,500 Shares

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 115,077 shares in the company, valued at $9,206,160. This represents a 6.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
US Foods Price Performance
NYSE:USFD opened at $81.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.45. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $82.62.
US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.58%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On US Foods
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently commented on USFD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of US Foods in a research report on Sunday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of US Foods from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, US Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.42.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
