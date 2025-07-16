UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC) CEO Ishbia Mat Sells 400,036 Shares

UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,688,151.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,499,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,265.44. The trade was a 21.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ishbia Mat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 11th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,149.04.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total transaction of $1,704,153.36.

On Monday, July 7th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $1,620,145.80.

On Wednesday, July 2nd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $1,728,155.52.

On Monday, June 30th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,148.68.

On Friday, June 27th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $1,648,148.32.

On Wednesday, June 25th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.14, for a total transaction of $1,656,149.04.

On Monday, June 23rd, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,147.60.

On Friday, June 20th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $1,608,144.72.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of UWM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $1,596,143.64.

UWM Stock Performance

NYSE UWMC opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.68.

UWM Dividend Announcement

UWM ( NYSE:UWMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $613.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.80 million. UWM had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.56%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -307.69%.

Institutional Trading of UWM

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 67.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 19,670 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UWM by 44.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 52,718 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in UWM by 94.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in UWM by 14.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 216,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 27,751 shares in the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

About UWM

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

See Also

