Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Trading Up 0.2% – Still a Buy?

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.18 and last traded at $25.08. 6,171 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 8,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.86.

Valley National Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.5143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.20%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

