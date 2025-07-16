Van Cleef Asset Management Inc Has $4.13 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Van Cleef Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 0.5% of Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,340,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WorthPointe LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JPM opened at $286.39 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $190.90 and a twelve month high of $296.40. The stock has a market cap of $795.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.42.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

