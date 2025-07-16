Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRCA shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.76. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $8.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caligan Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,201,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,811,000. Sovran Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 750,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 358,228 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 21,789 shares during the period. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

