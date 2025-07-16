Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Stock Price Up 1.1% – Here’s What Happened

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.30 and last traded at C$4.30. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the average daily volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.26.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.01.
Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.
