Vladimir Galkin Acquires 64,199 Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Vladimir Galkin purchased 64,199 shares of Newegg Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,162,001.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,164,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,173,866.20. The trade was a 3.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Vladimir Galkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, Vladimir Galkin acquired 222,222 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.14 per share, with a total value of $9,142,213.08.

On Wednesday, July 9th, Vladimir Galkin acquired 57,920 shares of Newegg Commerce stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $1,260,918.40.

Newegg Commerce Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NEGG opened at $29.33 on Wednesday. Newegg Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.63.

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newegg Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newegg Commerce by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

