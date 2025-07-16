Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD) Holdings Raised by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOD. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 57,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,952 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $970,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group during the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Vodafone Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 846,901 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,190,000 after buying an additional 68,833 shares during the last quarter. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VOD shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America cut Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Vodafone Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Vodafone Group Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33. Vodafone Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.03.

Vodafone Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $0.2355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

