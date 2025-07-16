Water Stocks To Consider – July 14th

Get alerts:

Waters, PepsiCo, NuScale Power, Progressive, CocaCola, Home Depot, and Riot Platforms are the seven Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves the supply, treatment, distribution or infrastructure of water. By investing in these companies, shareholders gain exposure to an essential and increasingly scarce resource, as growing global demand for clean water and upgraded water systems drives long-term industry growth. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

Waters (WAT)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

WAT traded down $45.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $307.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,670,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.10. Waters has a 1 year low of $297.14 and a 1 year high of $423.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $349.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.50.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

PEP stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.57. 5,696,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,074,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $185.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $180.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.50.

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

SMR stock traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.26. 16,812,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,945,261. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 2.04. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.40.

Progressive (PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

PGR stock traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $246.28. 2,817,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,813,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $144.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.37. Progressive has a 52-week low of $208.13 and a 52-week high of $292.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $271.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.89.

CocaCola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.46. 9,102,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,312,761. The company has a market capitalization of $298.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.90. CocaCola has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $369.71. 1,699,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,427,345. Home Depot has a 12-month low of $326.31 and a 12-month high of $439.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The company has a market cap of $367.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $366.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.29.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of NASDAQ RIOT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.43. 48,817,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,838,753. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.19 and a 12-month high of $15.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 4.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.62.

