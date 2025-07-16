WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WDFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in WD-40 by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,627,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $395,006,000 after buying an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 385,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,661 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,571,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of WD-40 by 206.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,381,000 after purchasing an additional 106,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.52% of the company’s stock.
WD-40 Price Performance
WDFC stock opened at $223.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 0.14. WD-40 Company has a 1 year low of $208.00 and a 1 year high of $292.36.
WD-40 Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.21%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price target on WD-40 from $322.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th.
About WD-40
WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.
