Wedbush Has Lowered Expectations for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Price

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wedbush from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, June 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Stock Down 6.9%

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $27.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 0.26.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.03). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 186.49% and a negative net margin of 93.04%. The business had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, Director Corazon (Corsee) D. Sanders sold 2,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $89,922.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,712.16. The trade was a 13.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,167 shares of company stock valued at $118,824. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after buying an additional 19,112 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. 97.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

