Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,400.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,020.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,494.00 to $1,514.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Piper Sandler set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,227.39.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,260.27 on Monday. Netflix has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $536.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,226.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,054.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.00, for a total value of $1,362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,286.84, for a total transaction of $797,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,997,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,433,585,000 after buying an additional 509,255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,887,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,617,081,000 after buying an additional 375,234 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,732,066 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $10,940,505,000 after buying an additional 304,399 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after buying an additional 175,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 109,524.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,835,722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827,662 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

