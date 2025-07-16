Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,740,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 40.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.7% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Trading Down 5.2%

NYSE WHR opened at $100.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 720.86 and a beta of 1.25. Whirlpool Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.72 and a 52-week high of $135.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHR. Bank of America raised shares of Whirlpool from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, June 13th. Longbow Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $109.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Whirlpool

About Whirlpool

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.