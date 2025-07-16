Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW) Stock Position Raised by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTW. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.5%

NASDAQ WTW opened at $304.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $306.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.64. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 12 month low of $262.57 and a 12 month high of $344.14. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -608.77, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68.

Willis Towers Watson Public Announces Dividend

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.53% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently -736.00%.

Insider Activity at Willis Towers Watson Public

In related news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.75, for a total value of $505,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 11,982 shares in the company, valued at $3,783,316.50. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.11.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

