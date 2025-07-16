Xponance Inc. Acquires 187 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $152,953,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the fourth quarter worth about $100,637,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 15,266.7% during the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 461,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,573,000 after purchasing an additional 458,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Encompass Health by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 689,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,648,000 after purchasing an additional 398,154 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Encompass Health by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,610,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,746,000 after purchasing an additional 300,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Encompass Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.50.

In other news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 118,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $14,387,207.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 527,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,054,817.10. This trade represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Patrick Darby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.79, for a total transaction of $1,147,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 79,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,910.90. This trade represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 132,663 shares of company stock worth $16,034,082. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Encompass Health stock opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.45 and a 200-day moving average of $106.55. Encompass Health Corporation has a 1 year low of $82.74 and a 1 year high of $123.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.18. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

