Xponance Inc. Acquires 270 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 147,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 48,056 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at ExlService
In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $1,152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $692,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExlService
ExlService Stock Performance
Shares of ExlService stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.
ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About ExlService
ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ExlService
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- JPMorgan Q2 Results Affirm Dividend, Buybacks, & Growth
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Goldman Spotlights These 3 Stocks in Its Bullish S&P 500 Outlook
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Fastenal Surges After Earnings Beat, Tariff Risks Loom
Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.