Xponance Inc. Acquires 270 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get ExlService alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 147,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after buying an additional 48,056 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other ExlService news, insider Vikas Bhalla sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $1,152,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,226,971.06. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund sold 14,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $692,987.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ExlService

ExlService Stock Performance

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $41.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.65 and its 200 day moving average is $46.57. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.87 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.