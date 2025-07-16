Xponance Inc. Acquires 290 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,669 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMS. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 167.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,298.6% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $143.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

NYSE:WMS opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $615.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.22 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 12.50%.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

