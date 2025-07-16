Xponance Inc. Acquires 3,444 Shares of UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 39.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,177 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in UMB Financial by 442.0% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 703.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 38.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UMB Financial Stock Down 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $106.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. UMB Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $129.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.68 and its 200 day moving average is $104.57.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $563.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.79 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 13.64%. UMB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMB Financial news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $550,995.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 288,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,417,490.45. The trade was a 1.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on UMB Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price objective on UMB Financial and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $128.00 price objective on UMB Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

UMB Financial Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

