Xponance Inc. Acquires 394 Shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.02 and a 1 year high of $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.27 million. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CG shares. Cowen raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.73.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

