Xponance Inc. Acquires 420 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,819,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,025 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Trex by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,599,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,505,000 after purchasing an additional 523,113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Trex by 463.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,849 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,734 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Trex by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,153,133 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $148,631,000 after purchasing an additional 126,441 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Trex by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,029,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,064,000 after purchasing an additional 939,960 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Trex news, SVP Amy M. Fernandez sold 2,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total value of $144,728.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 24,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,885.73. This trade represents a 8.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $90,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 27,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,052.29. This represents a 5.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $60.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.86. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.01 and a 1 year high of $86.56.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $339.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.11 million. Trex had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Trex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W upgraded Trex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on Trex from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Trex from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Trex

Trex Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.