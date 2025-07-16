Xponance Inc. Acquires 498 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 263.6% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 510.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial set a $137.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, Director Jeff Blau bought 3,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.99 per share, for a total transaction of $432,433.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,665 shares in the company, valued at $432,433.35. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $124.51 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average of $125.75.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.63 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 670.97%.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Further Reading

