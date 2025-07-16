Xponance Inc. Acquires 636 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTM. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 2,783.1% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,631,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,199,000 after buying an additional 1,574,705 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $119,520,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $74,572,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in DT Midstream by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,084,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,784,000 after acquiring an additional 564,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in DT Midstream by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 403,730 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DTM. Williams Trading set a $110.00 price objective on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on DT Midstream from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $115.00 price objective on DT Midstream and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut DT Midstream from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Shares of DTM opened at $103.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.94. DT Midstream, Inc. has a one year low of $69.82 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $288.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 89.37%.

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

