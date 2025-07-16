Xponance Inc. Acquires 642 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Moderna by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA opened at $31.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.04. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $127.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.84.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 105.67%. The business had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.07) EPS. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Cowen started coverage on Moderna in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Moderna from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.61.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

