Xponance Inc. Boosts Position in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,606 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Antero Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,574,973 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,036,603,000 after buying an additional 214,060 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,661,491 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $689,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,429 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,829,263 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $414,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,760 shares in the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 6,355,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $222,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,743,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $151,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,538 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 25,200 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,472.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 306,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,229,805.34. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 38,013 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $1,532,684.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 364,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,716,477.44. This trade represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,125,200 shares of company stock worth $45,887,466. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Resources Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of AR opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. Antero Resources Corporation has a 52-week low of $24.53 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.68.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Antero Resources had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corporation will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho raised shares of Antero Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $39.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $53.00 target price on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.12.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

