Xponance Inc. Boosts Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 42,647 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 360,417 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,294,000 after acquiring an additional 83,740 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SWKS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.06.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $72.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.93 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.02.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

