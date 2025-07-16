Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,070 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SouthState were worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in SouthState by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in SouthState by 577.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in SouthState by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSB opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.77. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $77.74 and a 12 month high of $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.60 and a 200 day moving average of $93.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.12%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SSB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on SouthState in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on SouthState from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on SouthState from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of SouthState in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SouthState in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.45.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

