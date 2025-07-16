Xponance Inc. Buys 426 Shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Acuity were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Acuity by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Acuity during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Acuity by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Acuity by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total transaction of $1,806,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. This represents a 24.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total value of $1,230,487.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,115.40. The trade was a 38.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Acuity Stock Performance

Shares of AYI stock opened at $288.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $277.51 and a 200-day moving average of $281.96. Acuity, Inc. has a one year low of $216.81 and a one year high of $345.30.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. Acuity’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Acuity Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Acuity’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Acuity Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

