Xponance Inc. Buys 741 Shares of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Copper in the first quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Southern Copper by 199.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCCO. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $83.50 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of SCCO stock opened at $97.65 on Wednesday. Southern Copper Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.11 and a 12 month high of $118.64. The stock has a market cap of $77.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.55.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. Southern Copper had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 39.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Corporation will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 61.27%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

