Xponance Inc. Buys 75 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of AIT opened at $254.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.71 and a 1-year high of $282.98.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

