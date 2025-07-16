Xponance Inc. Buys 969 Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,891,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 81,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 69,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 114,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,839 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRL shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Hormel Foods Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $29.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Hormel Foods Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.01.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Corporation will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

