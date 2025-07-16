Xponance Inc. Cuts Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Xponance Inc. lessened its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,972 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,125,668 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $269,308,000 after purchasing an additional 485,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,433,052 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $209,120,000 after buying an additional 26,792 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,683,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,059,000 after buying an additional 139,270 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,616,756 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $139,300,000 after buying an additional 228,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $111.00 on Wednesday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its 200 day moving average is $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Wynn Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 62.13% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.12, for a total value of $208,375.44. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,439.92. This trade represents a 42.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WYNN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $113.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.71.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

