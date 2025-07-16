Xponance Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 116,532 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,751 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 274,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.9% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 185,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 51,872 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 199.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,463 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 44,231 shares during the period. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.5% in the first quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 30.4% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,526 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,788 shares during the period. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.78. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina acquired 832,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.01 per share, with a total value of $9,163,160.58. Following the acquisition, the chairman directly owned 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. The trade was a 0.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

