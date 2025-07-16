Xponance Inc. Grows Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AFG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $122,419,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 672,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,134,000 after buying an additional 317,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 802,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,827,000 after buying an additional 211,630 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $20,675,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of American Financial Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 684,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,684,000 after buying an additional 148,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of AFG opened at $126.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.18. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.73 and a 1 year high of $150.19.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AFG. Wall Street Zen lowered American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on American Financial Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Financial Group

American Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers’ compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.