Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 50,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EULAV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 49,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRS. Benchmark raised their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Northcoast Research raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Carpenter Technology from $245.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.33.

In other Carpenter Technology news, Director I Martin Inglis sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.66, for a total transaction of $678,566.78. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,647.12. This trade represents a 33.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anastasios John Hart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.72, for a total value of $243,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRS stock opened at $279.00 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 52-week low of $115.52 and a 52-week high of $282.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.68.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 12.26%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Carpenter Technology declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

