Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Solventum in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Solventum by 240.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. Argus upgraded shares of Solventum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Solventum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

Solventum Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE SOLV opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. Solventum Corporation has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $73.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Solventum had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 31.01%. Solventum’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

