Xponance Inc. Grows Stock Position in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,809 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP grew its position in Toll Brothers by 1,035.7% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Toll Brothers by 415.0% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $113.80 on Wednesday. Toll Brothers Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.67 and a 52-week high of $169.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.48.

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The construction company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 12.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.42%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Toll Brothers from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.85.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,680. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine Garvey sold 770 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $92,261.40. Following the transaction, the director owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,713.80. This represents a 6.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

