Xponance Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $94,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,474 shares in the company, valued at $706,517.22. This trade represents a 11.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen Roter Davis sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total transaction of $260,619.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,141.76. The trade was a 29.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,757 shares of company stock worth $1,258,449 in the last three months. Company insiders own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FOUR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of FOUR opened at $102.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average of $95.67. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.80. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $127.50.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $368.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.09 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

