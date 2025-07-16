Xponance Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,512 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in CommVault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in CommVault Systems by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,382 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $166.73 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.35. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.66 and a beta of 0.73. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.67 and a 1 year high of $192.01.

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.52 million. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 32.31%. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $305,742.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 89,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,728,431.93. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total transaction of $254,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,053.72. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,957 shares of company stock valued at $859,428. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVLT. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

